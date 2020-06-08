Adapting the global humanitarian response to COVID-19 to include older people

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing untold suffering and anxiety for older people across the world. One such person is Zafor Alam, 62, who lives in one of the sprawling camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. He normally makes 500 taka a day (US$6) selling tea and biscuits, but has not been able to earn a single taka since the lockdown started.

Zafor understands the importance of containing the spread of coronavirus in the overcrowded camps, but is facing an impossible choice between keeping himself safe and feeding his family.

