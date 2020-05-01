Adapting the Asset Exercise for Humanitarian Contexts

As part of our long-standing partnership to promote evidence-based approaches to programming with and for adolescent girls affected by emergencies, the Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC) and the Population Council conducted a joint project to adapt the Building Assets Toolkit and its core activity, the “Asset Exercise,” to serve girls and inform program design in humanitarian contexts.

We conducted key informant interviews with 12 professionals who had participated in and facilitated the Asset Exercise across diverse regions and forms of emergency, including conflict, natural disaster, and infectious disease outbreaks. We also drew on observations and reports from field activities conducted as a standalone exercise, or as part of WRC’s “I’m Here” approach (Robles 2016).