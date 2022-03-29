ADaMM: Administrative Data Maturity Model Ver 1.0

Introduction

Administrative data is collected through the routine provision of a service such as health, education, or social welfare – most often by a government provider, but potentially also through private sector services. The data collected by these systems are an essential means to improving service provision, identifying and acting on development goals and targets, and reporting against international commitments such as the Sustainable Development Goals. However, despite the importance of administrative data and indeed, significant investments in many countries, many remain unable to report against key development indicators, and data quality significantly limits the utility of much of the data available. Where data is available, these systems are frequently either under-utilized or are unable to ‘flex’ to meet changing needs – especially in the context of a rapid onset humanitarian situation. The importance of administrative data has been highlighted by the global impact and demand for data during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the disruption to services and systems has created a key opportunity to look at “building back better”.

There is therefore a need to focus additional investment in building and strengthening administrative data systems, and to find a better approach to ensuring these investments result in improved data for decision makers. A maturity model approach provides governments and partner agencies such as UNICEF with a framework for prioritizing system investments, sets benchmarks, and helps identify what “good systems” look like. This helps donors assess the capacity to absorb proposed investments and create impact. It also provides a structure to identify and share example of good practice – demonstrating how some countries have achieved “maturity” in parts of their data systems or landscape so that others can draw on these experiences. Equally, it highlights areas where more technical support or guidance is needed. By bringing a focus on children to this discussion, the model provides a lens to assess how well data systems at the national level support development for children, and where critical investments in data and data systems could have the greatest impact for children.

While administrative data can, in practice, be very broad, the model presented here focusses on the definition of administrative data used by UNICEF. That is, data collected from systems structured around data relating to an individual or event – regardless of where in the collection and collation process that data is aggregated. As such, while systems related to land titles, financial records, trade import and export duties, and household energy supply for example, all collect administrative data in the broadest sense, this model focuses more closely on those systems and data that record information directly related to children, individuals, and families.

The model recognizes that many of the requirements for effective national administrative data systems are not sectoral but rather, are the ‘foundational’ elements of government data policy, use, and supporting infrastructure. It also takes account of the changing data landscape in which many administrative data systems operate, as national identity functions influence both data ownership and departmental roles. These open up rapidly expanding opportunities for data linkage to create new insights and provide a more holistic approach to services. It is not intended to be an exhaustive review of all of the administrative data systems in a country; nor does it support specific technologies or solutions. In this context, the “system” refers to the whole structure around data collection, analysis reporting, and use and not just to a specific IT technology or software. The many existing assessment tools and quality indicators for administrative data systems for specific systems and sectors are noted, and work to develop the model has drawn extensively on these. What the maturity model adds is a holistic approach to the administrative data that is collected on and which affects children, looking at the broad national landscape of data systems and putting children and individuals at the center. It supports the use of existing tools, where they exist, and provides a framework to make appropriate tools more readily available and accessible.

Development of the model

The model has been built as a collaboration across sectors through UNICEF and managed by the administrative data task team. This has included a series of brainstorming sessions, structured workshops and discussions, and online discussion forums drawing on the expertise of sectoral specialists (in both programme delivery and data), innovation and ITC colleagues, and regional and country PME specialists. Key elements noted include a preference to focus the model on high-level outcomes in order to use the model as a tool to drive investment and political will; the importance of both a rights-based approach and a cross-sectoral lens to administrative data; the need to fill perceived gaps in support for sectors such as social welfare and child protection; a common framework that could be used to support benchmarking, both across sectors and across countries, to highlight and encourage best practice; and the importance of adding value without duplicating existing resources. As previously noted, the work draws heavily on existing assessment tools and models with the aim to collate and link to key tools and resources that exist to support the assessment or strengthening of systems by sector. It also seeks to identify gaps where there is a need for normative standards or guidance to support investment at the national level. This will continue to be built up through online resources over time. Data maturity models across a broader range of topics, such as using data for organizational decision making (including those developed by Stanford and IGM); data literacy; statistical systems; and sectoral data system assessment tools from health, civil registration and education, have all been reviewed as part of this development process.

Field testing was conducted in Namibia in September 2019 with results used to refine the initial concept and structure. The revised version was shared for discussion and review with country offices and government representatives through the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data Latin America and the Caribbean-Africa Peer Exchange on Administrative Data. The model will be further refined through feedback from the released working document.

Our Approach

The maturity model presented here takes a rights-based approach, building backward from what systems need to deliver effectively supporting governments to meet their commitment to sustainable development and to children in particular. As such, the work draws heavily on the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the associated work on reporting, and on the 2030 Development Agenda. By focusing on defining ‘maturity’, the model does not lay out specific intermediate steps or ‘stages’ that systems will go through to reach maturity for each outcome as it was felt these were likely to be restrictive and therefore, more distracting than helpful in outlining a path forward. System development is not linear, particularly in this era of rapidly changing technology, access, and data ownership. Countries investing in systems today are likely to take a different path to system design and implementation than those that have come before. They may ‘leapfrog’ many steps more developed countries took in order to reach system maturity through the use of newer technologies and innovative approaches. There is no ‘one size fits all’ approach. What works in one country at any given point, may not necessarily the best option for another with different challenges and experiences.

Regardless of the approach, there are core outcomes that a fully mature administrative data system should deliver and which we have proposed should set out the benchmarks for maturity. These outcomes are structured in terms of three core elements we feel define a mature system able to deliver for children and communities:

It is child focused – putting the best interests of children at the center of system design and operation;

It is built from the community up – recognizing the importance of local impact and engagement in supporting development outcomes for children and the collection of high quality data for national planning and use;

It recognizes the need for strong cross-sectoral foundations at the national level to support the effective and sustainable functioning of administrative data systems.

In putting children at the center of the approach, we recognize the significance of administrative data systems in providing important information for action by individual children and their families; at the community level; and by government at all levels, from the provincial to national. For systems to be responsive to changing community needs, to provide high quality data for decision making, and be resilient to potential disruptions they must build from this local focus. If we use data only at the national level or for international reporting we miss much of the value that data can provide and will significantly lessen the impact of available data for improving children’s lives.

While the model does not provide stages of maturity for each outcome statement – measuring on a scale from “not true at all” to “always true” – there is a natural grouping or order to the outcome statements. This can help countries focus their investments when more than a couple of areas are highlighted as needing work. Some outcomes, such as supporting a holistic approach to service delivery for children for example, require a system, by necessity, that is able to link data from various sources on an individual child. However, it would not make sense to invest in achieving this if a large proportion of children do not have a legal identity forming the basis for such linkage, or core systems such as the health, social welfare, and education sectors are not at a stage where individual records are digitized.

The issue of equity is firmly built into the model at all levels. A mature system is one which is inclusive and supports development outcomes and rights of all children and individuals, not just those of the majority. The model also views administrative data as part of a broader national data landscape, recognizing both the strengths and limitations of this type of data and the importance of integrating multiple data sources to validate data quality, address data gaps, and meet national data requirements.

The expected time needed for conducting the assessment will depend on cooperation/scale/and intended depth of detail. The minimum would be 2-3 weeks with good in country support and coordination. Added to that would be preparation time to organise meetings and time afterwards to document the assessment and review of the final report.

The expected cost goes from only staff resources to a larger LTA holder contract, depending on the intended depth of the assessment and the complexity of the country. One option is to hire a local consultant to conduct a small desk review, set up meetings with stakeholders and document the findings. The price of such a consultant would depend on the country, but it could be down to one months work-again depending on the complexity and depth wanted.

DOCUMENT OVERVIEW:

How to use this document

This document is intended for use by UNICEF country offices, governments, agency partners, NGOs, communities, and donors. It is intended both to support a strategic assessment of the administrative data landscape at the national level, and to benchmark areas of strength and those requiring additional investment. Results from the model should be incorporated into a subsequent planning process and action plan such as the Data Landscape for Children work that UNICEF is currently supporting, or a National Strategy for the Development of Statistics (NSDS). Although the assessment can also be a result of findings from those processes.

The guidance is presented in five parts:

1. Background

A background section is included that provides a brief overview of how UNICEF defines admin data systems and some of the key sectoral systems.

2. The model

Components of a mature system: The ‘deliverables’ of the administrative data landscape, presented according to the three core areas of focus (children, communities, and the national structures) and defining, for each area of focus, what a mature system should have or be able to do.

3. Characteristics by outcome statements: Each outcome statement describing a mature data landscape implies certain characteristics that a mature administrative data landscape, or the systems within it, needs to have in order to deliver the described outcome. These are presented by overall data landscape and by specific system (where applicable).

4. Characteristics by theme: While it makes sense to define the maturity of an administrative data landscape by what it can deliver, governments and partners are likely to find it easier to assess the characteristics of their administrative data landscape by looking at these by theme or component. In this section, the characteristics are re-framed for assessment purposes, and a more detailed description of what mature means, any existing assessment resources, and considerations in making a judgement on the maturity of the overall admin data landscape or system are included. Countries are encouraged to use the Excel module attached in the Appendix to document their assessment, for ease of collating results to the major maturity components and deliverables.

5. Using the model to drive change

Section Five outlines a step-wise process for using the model, both to review the national administrative data landscape and to look more closely at specific sectoral systems if warranted. It provides details of how to collate findings from individual characteristics to summarize results and provide a benchmark of national administrative data maturity, and outlines considerations around prioritizing activities based on the results of the assessment. Templates to support this work are provided in the annexes.