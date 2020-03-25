Action needed for peacekeeping in distress: Small states can take small but important steps to improve UN peacekeeping

UN peacekeeping is in need of change. Missions struggle to fulfil ambitious mandates in hostile environments. To improve performance and regain global trust, the UN needs tangible support and engagement from its member states, including smaller states with specialized military capabilities.

Recent studies show that United Nations peace operations save lives and often offer better value -for-money than other multinational stabilization missions. At the same time, it is widely understood both inside and outside the UN that peacekeeping needs fundamental reform. The UN’s four main missions in Africa - in Mali, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – often lack the political capital and military heft to contain major violence and advance faltering peace processes.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Smaller member states can contribute to UN peacekeeping operations by:

■ offering critical enablers (intelligence expertise, tactical air transport, medical services) and working with larger troop contributors to enhance their capacity in these areas.

■ developing guidance materials, technological tools and additional training for troop contributors, e.g. on medical support, prevention of sexual abuse and data analysis.

■ if aid donors, triangulate with the UN and the World Bank to identify projects to sustain security in countries where UN forces are drawing down.

Against this backdrop, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched his initiative ‘Action for Peacekeeping’ (A4P) in March 2018 as a plea for Member States to recommit to UN peacekeeping and help:

■ refocus peacekeeping with realistic expectations ■ make peace operations stronger and safer ■ mobilize greater support for political solutions and for well-structured, well-equipped, well-trained forces.

A4P presented no radical proposals about the future of UN peace operations but has turned out to be a useful framework for the UN secretariat in pursuing a range of reforms on issues such as assessing the performance of peacekeeping units and improving the safety of peacekeepers. Moreover, at a time when great-power rivalry and rifts in the Security Council are standing in the way of larger questions being addressed, A4P offers a useful set of openings for medium- and small-sized member states that are aiming to strengthen existing UN operations.

Direct and indirect contributions to improving UN peace operations

The A4P framework highlights a number of areas where the UN urgently needs concrete assistance from its member states. One of the most prominent is ‘tailored, context-specific peacekeeping approaches to protecting civilians.’ To move towards approaches that are better suited to local conditions, UN missions need both a better grasp of the political dynamics that shape violence and the capacity to deploy sufficient forces to endangered communities fast. This includes strengthening civilian activities - such as promoting political dialogue and human rights monitoring etc. that underpin the protective work of missions. In military terms, it also means prioritising intelligencedriven and flexible operations to protect communities, rather than adopting static defensive postures. Smaller troop contributors have been instrumental in translating this into practice by 1) providing intelligence expertise and tactical airlift, as the Nordic countries have done in Mali, and 2) deploying special forces contingents.