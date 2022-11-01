Action Learning for Frontline Humanitarians: a resource pack [EN/AR]

The purpose of this resource pack The knowledge of frontline staff – those directly involved in programme implementation and monitoring – is fundamental to good humanitarian action. These individuals make decisions and solve problems every day in their work with crisis-affected populations. The interactions they have with communities produce important information on how to implement projects most effectively to meet local needs. Decisions stemming from this experiential knowledge can be as valuable as decisions reached through more formal, explicit evidence (Campbell and Knox-Clarke, 2019).

Maximising the potential of frontline learning, however, comes with challenges:

Individual frontline staff typically have little space to consider their own learning. Existing monitoring and evaluation processes tend to follow organisational or donor priorities – these do not give space for frontline staff to identify or solve problems for themselves during implementation. The complex and fast-moving nature of humanitarian contexts means that planned projects may need to be adapted to meet the evolving needs of populations. Effective and timely changes are harder to achieve when the knowledge of staff who are closest to communities is not maximised and respected within an organisation. The knowledge of individual frontline staff is often not shared regularly among peers or senior colleagues. This means that the experiences of implementing one project are not adequately used to improve the outcomes of other ongoing or future projects.

Sharing and valuing that knowledge could lead to more effective projects and efficiency gains across the organisation.

Despite the central importance of this knowledge to effective programming, frontline learning has been consistently undersupported (ALNAP 2003; HLA/Tanner 2016). This resource pack aims to strengthen frontline learning by introducing ‘action learning’ as a straightforward approach to sharing knowledge and solving problems in fast-paced environments. The pack is for programme staff who are implementing projects, staff in monitoring, evaluation, accountability and learning (MEAL) roles who are collecting data and evaluating projects, and for team leaders or managers who work with them. Individuals, project teams or cross-organisational and inter-agency groups can all use this approach.

This action learning approach is tailored to humanitarian aid workers. ALNAP reviewed decades of expert experience and hundreds of research articles to design the approach. This resource pack incorporates learning from a pilot of the approach involving 26 individuals from 12 organisations, including local and international organisations and staff. This pack provides a step-by-step guide to using action learning and adapting the approach to the needs of different individuals and organisations.

The action learning approach is a powerful tool for frontline staff to take control of their own learning – as one pilot participant explained:

"…you can use it [action learning] to achieve other people’s potential. That person is the one to come up with ideas. You can see what is hidden in them. It is like an “eye opener” for the person to be understood and to see what they can achieve…In action learning the facilitator is just there to “give you a push” to express yourself, to develop, to bring out the good things within yourself.”