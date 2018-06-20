Action to Assist and Protect Trafficked Persons: Guidance for European Red Cross National Societies on Assistance and Protection to Victims of Human Trafficking

1. Background

1.1 Introduction

The practical experience of European Red Cross National Societies shows that human trafficking seriously impacts on trafficked victims’ integrity and wellbeing, increasing their vulnerability. While it is the primary role of States to prevent trafficking in human beings, investigate and prosecute traffickers, as well as to assist and protect trafficked persons, Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies (hereafter referred to as National Societies) could play an important role in the area of protection of and assistance to victims of human trafficking.

1.2 Purpose, scope and target audience

This guide is designed to support European Red Cross National Societies services to respond to trafficking in human beings. Building on and complementing the Migration Policy of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the document provides additional guidance to assist and protect trafficked persons (but it is not itself a policy).

It focuses mostly on human trafficking in relation to migration. However, victims can be trafficked either transnationally (crossing at least one international border) or domestically (within the borders of one country). The International Red Cross and Red Crescent (RCRC) Movement assists and protects all types of victims of trafficking, including persons who have been trafficked without crossing international borders.

Working with and for vulnerable migrants is one of the long standing traditions of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The humanitarian response of National Societies in Europe to support vulnerable migrants increases the likelihood of encountering (potential) victims of human trafficking. The IFRC Migration Policy sets out principles for National Societies that they shall take into account and adopt in their work in this field. It acknowledges that “migrants may be subject to human trafficking, sexual or labour exploitation” that expose them to heightened and acute risks to their physical integrity and well-being.

The request to produce guidance on action to assist and protect trafficked persons originates from National Societies who are members of the European Red Cross Action for Trafficked Persons Network (ATN). Throughout 2015-2016 the ATN steering committee has consulted the RCEU Office, ICRC, IFRC Secretariat and ATN participants in its development, edit and review.

1.3 Content

This guidance makes recommendations for strategic programming on the issue of human trafficking, including activities on:

Raising awareness Assistance and protection Humanitarian diplomacy

Taking into account the international legal framework on action in relation to trafficking in human beings, this paper draws on current operational, analytical and policy work. It provides guidance for National Societies in responding to the vulnerabilities of trafficked persons. Decisions in determining the activities for those well placed National Societies to respond should be based on the needs of the victims, the capacities and capabilities of the National Societies (including skills, specialised knowledge, resources and psychosocial support to assist workers). National Societies should constantly bear in mind and regularly assess the specificities and the risks associated with trafficking in human beings.

All responses should always be in accordance with not only international, regional and domestic legislations but also with relevant Movement policy framework documents.