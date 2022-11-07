Action Against Hunger Speaks Out About Climate and Hunger, Resilient Food Systems, and Combating Malnutrition in Africa at COP 27

MEDIA CONTACT:
AT COP: Shayna Samuels, ssamuels@purposecollaborative.com, WhatsApp +1 718-541-4785
Media Invited In-Person and Online to Side Sessions; One-on-One Interviews Available Upon Request
Action Against Hunger calls upon leaders to support climate-resilient food systems and combat the dramatic rise in global hunger due to drought, floods, and rising temperatures during this year's UN Climate Conference, COP27. Experts from Action Against Hunger, which treats and prevents hunger and reaches 24 million people annually in more than 50 countries, will be speaking on the panels below. Press are invited to attend in person; and one-on-one interviews are available upon request with John Otieno, Regional Advocacy Officer in the Horn and Eastern Africa; Mamadou Diop, West Africa Representative; and Advocacy Expert Yvonne Takang. Some sessions will be broadcast via livestream.
Action Against Hunger COP27 Sessions
12th November, 3-4 pm (EET) - Green Zone event Title: "Climate and Hunger Crisis: Governance and Solutions" Speakers:
- Yvonne Takang, Advocacy Expert, Action Against Hunger
- Hala Barakat, Habitat International Coalition and Coordinating Committee of the Civil Society and Indigenous People's mechanism (CSIPM)
- Khady Fall Tall, West African Women Association (AFAO)
- Foudoussia Idriss, Association for Humanitarian Action and Sustainable Development (ACHDR) - Chad
- Gnalibouly Boureima, Reseau Billital Maroobe (RBM)- West Africa
12th November, 4.30-5.30 pm (EET)- Blue Zone side event at locally-led Adaptation Pavilion Title: "Securing Nutrition Together! Locally-led Adaptation in East Africa"
Speakers:
- John Otieno, Regional Advocacy Officer for Action Against Hunger in the Horn and Eastern Africa
- Gertrude Kenyangi, SWAGEN, Uganda
- Constance Okollet, OWN, Uganda
17th November, 4.00-5.30 pm (EET) - Blue Zone side event at the German pavilion
Title: "Climate Resilient Food Systems and Planetary Health - Multidisciplinary Experiences on Achieving Food Security and Combating Malnutrition in East Africa"
Co-hosted with ADRA and MSF
Speakers:
- Lama El Hatow, Egyptian freelance consultant on climate change and water
- Dr. Rainer Sauerborn, Heidelberg University
- Caroline Voute, MSF
- John Otieno, Regional Advocacy Officer for Action Against Hunger in the Horn and Eastern Africa
- Dawit Mehari, Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA)