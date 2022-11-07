Action Against Hunger Speaks Out About Climate and Hunger, Resilient Food Systems, and Combating Malnutrition in Africa at COP 27

MEDIA CONTACT:

AT COP: Shayna Samuels, ssamuels@purposecollaborative.com, WhatsApp +1 718-541-4785

Media Invited In-Person and Online to Side Sessions; One-on-One Interviews Available Upon Request

Action Against Hunger calls upon leaders to support climate-resilient food systems and combat the dramatic rise in global hunger due to drought, floods, and rising temperatures during this year's UN Climate Conference, COP27. Experts from Action Against Hunger, which treats and prevents hunger and reaches 24 million people annually in more than 50 countries, will be speaking on the panels below. Press are invited to attend in person; and one-on-one interviews are available upon request with John Otieno, Regional Advocacy Officer in the Horn and Eastern Africa; Mamadou Diop, West Africa Representative; and Advocacy Expert Yvonne Takang. Some sessions will be broadcast via livestream.

Action Against Hunger COP27 Sessions

12th November, 3-4 pm (EET) - Green Zone event Title: "Climate and Hunger Crisis: Governance and Solutions" Speakers:

Yvonne Takang, Advocacy Expert, Action Against Hunger

Hala Barakat, Habitat International Coalition and Coordinating Committee of the Civil Society and Indigenous People's mechanism (CSIPM)

Khady Fall Tall, West African Women Association (AFAO)

Foudoussia Idriss, Association for Humanitarian Action and Sustainable Development (ACHDR) - Chad

Gnalibouly Boureima, Reseau Billital Maroobe (RBM)- West Africa

12th November, 4.30-5.30 pm (EET)- Blue Zone side event at locally-led Adaptation Pavilion Title: "Securing Nutrition Together! Locally-led Adaptation in East Africa"

Speakers:

John Otieno, Regional Advocacy Officer for Action Against Hunger in the Horn and Eastern Africa

Gertrude Kenyangi, SWAGEN, Uganda

Constance Okollet, OWN, Uganda

17th November, 4.00-5.30 pm (EET) - Blue Zone side event at the German pavilion

Title: "Climate Resilient Food Systems and Planetary Health - Multidisciplinary Experiences on Achieving Food Security and Combating Malnutrition in East Africa"

Co-hosted with ADRA and MSF

Speakers: