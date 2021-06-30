Acting Director of Coordination Division at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Wafaa Saeed remarks at ECOSOC High-Level Event on Gender Equality

25 June 2021, 10:00am-12:00pm, Geneva

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen,

I am delighted to be here with you moderating this high-level panel on women and girls’ leadership and their participation in humanitarian settings.

We will have the opportunity to hear from colleagues who are working in humanitarian action in different settings. We will have colleagues from Yemen, India and Somalia to hear from them on what is working on the ground, what we can learn and what we can do better.

I also would like to add my voice of thanks to the Inter-Agency Standing Committee’s Gender Reference Group for helping to organize this discussion.

We are also very grateful to the Governments of Australia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Switzerland for their support and participation and for championing the important issue of women’s leadership in humanitarian action.

Last year was a very difficult year because of COVID-19. We still continue to face the challenge collectively as the humanitarian community and as people affected.

Women, even prior to COVID-19 had been struggling with gender inequality at different levels. We have seen this inequality be exacerbated, with women having lost their income and lost access to health services, while they have special needs like reproductive services.

They have been more exposed to intimate partner violence, and the additional burden of care has come on the shoulders on women.

When we look at women in humanitarian settings and crisis, their situation is even more difficult. We are now talking about very critical food insecurity globally and it is women that are bearing the brunt of this and face further risk of exploitation.

It is important that we are looking at this. I would also like to reiterate the remarks by Kelly [Clements] that the IASC Inter-Agency Humanitarian Evaluations on Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls has come at the right time and we are here to look at how we implement the recommendations of the evaluation. We must underline the participation of women in all their forms, whether displaced or within their own countries or across borders as they are also among the most affected.

To briefly say a few things on OCHA, OCHA manages the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) as well as country-based pooled funds (CBPFs) which in a collective manner at country level, engage leadership of the HCs with partners from the UN and NGOs.

There have been funds allocated of more than US $538 million and in all of these allocations, the issue of gender and women has been mainstreamed. $34 million has been allocated specifically to address gender-based violence.

I take this opportunity to thank all the donors for their generous commitment to CBPFs which are a tool to support women. It was also very encouraging to hear the initiative by UNHCR on having dedicated funding for supporting women.

As an organization, we also have to look at ourselves so that we are practicing what we are preaching. OCHA has paid a lot of attention to this and we are almost at parity level, now at 48 per cent.

Last year we had a very successful dialogue jointly with IFRC and UN Women, to create awareness of women’s leadership.

There has been large participation from women-led organizations and it is important to create a space to have their voices. This event is a space to listen to the voices of women.

We have to also ensure that this is not a one-time event, we have to consistently have such spaces with women’s participation.