Acting on the Call: Preventing Child & Maternal Deaths: A Focus on the Role of Nurses and Midwives - 2020

INTRODUCTION: REFLECTING ON PROGRESS ACHIEVED

Acting on the Call—the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)’s response to the 2012 global Call to Action—lays out a bold agenda to save the lives of women and children. Since 2014, this flagship report has served as a roadmap for accelerating progress against one of the Agency’s top global health priorities: preventing maternal and child deaths.

It is a powerful tool for visualizing and measuring progress toward our shared global goals. USAID’s strategic investments over the last eight years have demonstrated the power of taking a robust, systematic approach and scaling up interventions backed by research and evidence. As we embark on a new decade, this year’s issue of Acting on the Call marks a significant milestone in our strategy, provides an ideal opportunity to take stock of how far countries have come since the commitments made in 2012, and helps us reflect on the unfinished agenda that remains.

This Year’s Theme In honor of the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, this year’s report recognizes the ways in which nurses and midwives contribute to improving the quality of care and increasing equitable access to essential health care that reduces maternal, newborn, and child mortality. Often recognized as heroes and changemakers, nurses and midwives play a critical role in delivering care in poor, underserved, and hard-to-reach communities. They frequently are on the frontlines of responding to infectious-disease outbreaks; delivering critical primary care; facilitating safe childbirth; promoting healthy practices in nutrition and hygiene; and helping clients make informed, voluntary family-planning choices. This year’s report highlights the central role that nurses and midwives play in increasing equitable access to basic, life-saving care, protecting communities against infectious diseases, driving facility-based quality improvements, and ensuring patient-centered care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses and midwives are playing a critical role in preventing, treating, and understanding this new disease, in addition to maintaining essential health care.