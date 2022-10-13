ACT2025: COP27 Call to Action - A Call for Enhanced Implementation of Adaptation Action

As part of a series that supports the ACT2025 Alliance Statement, this paper explains how progress can be made to enhance resources for implementing adaptation and proposes a set of recommendations for governments to enhance action on climate adaptation at the UN COP27 Climate Summit this November. Climate extremes are accelerating changes on land and in the ocean, causing widespread adverse impacts and, in some cases where adaptation is not possible, related losses and damages to nature and people. Adaptation is crucial to reducing climate change risks so that we can avert or minimize as many irreversible losses and damages as possible. What is needed now is both more funding, and for more of that funding to be delivered to vulnerable communities, so that countries and communities can shift from planning for to implementing adaptation measures.

The paper concludes that as COP27 fast approaches and the climate threat escalates, it is critical to ensure that efforts to scale up action on adaptation keep pace with discussions about closing the ambition gap. Progress on the GGA, fast-tracking the preparation of NAPs and ACs, taking care to ensure that the process reflects the diverse and unique needs of vulnerable countries, as well as an increased volume of predictable, grant-based funding to prepare and implement adaptation plans are among the top priority steps urgently required for millions of climate vulnerable communities around the world.