ACT now, ACT together: 2020-2021 Impact Report

INTRODUCTION

The Pandemic – A world forever changed

When the novel coronavirus took hold in early 2020 it delivered shock-waves across the globe, upending lives and livelihoods, exacting an enormous human toll, and shutting down communities, cities, countries and continents.

Since then over 3 million people have died, infections around the world total more than 140 million, over 100 million or more people have been pushed into poverty; the global economy has lost over US$ 9 trillion.

As COVID-19 spread rapidly in those first few months, so too did the realization that a collaborative global response was needed if the pandemic was to be brought under control. Essential diagnostics, treatments and vaccines either did not exist, or were not available, or accessible in the numbers required. In large parts of the world, health systems were neither sufficiently robust to deliver these life-saving tools to their populations, nor ready or equipped to manage the exploding number of cases of severe illness caused by the virus.

Rapid development and equitable access to such tools was critical, and strengthened health systems in low- and middle-income countries vital, to provide essential care and deliver the tools to end the pandemic equally across the world.

ACT-Accelerator – A global public good

Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator was founded on a belief in global collaboration and solidarity and a shared commitment to ensure all people get access to the tools needed to defeat COVID-19. ACT-Accelerator brought together the expertise of global health organisations, governments, foundations, civil society, scientists and the private sector, an unprecedented multilateral response to a world-changing crisis, a global public good.

In April 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO), European Commission (EC), France, Germany and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-hosted an event bringing together heads of government, leading health organizations and other key stakeholders, to launch the ACT-Accelerator.