ACT Alliance - Putting People First: A Global Strategy (2019 - 2026) [EN/FR/ES]

Action by Churches Together (ACT Alliance) is a coalition of more than 150 churches and church-related organisations working together in over 140 countries to create positive and sustainable change in the lives of poor and marginalised people regardless of their religion, politics, gender, race or nationality, keeping with the highest international codes and standards. ACT Alliance is faith-motivated, rights-based, impact-focused, and is committed to working ecumenically and inter-religiously, with the communities we seek to serve and accompany at the centre of our work.

Why do we need a global strategy?

In order to respond to the rapidly changing global context and the innumerable challenges facing us, ACT has developed a strategy for the next eight years that provides a framework for how we can respond to these issues in a way that fosters a just, peaceful and inclusive world and is true to our Christian values.

Key aspects of the changing context in which we work are:

• Climate change: a key driver of poverty and an inhibitor of sustainable development.

• Large-scale forced displacement: people are forced to move because of climate change, natural disasters, poverty and conflict.

• Depletion of natural resources: we are using more than the world can sustain resulting in a detrimental impact on the earth.