ACT Alliance Annual Report 2017
Humanitarian HIGHLIGHTS
2017 marked the year of transition between the old ACT Humanitarian Response Mechanism and the revised Humanitarian Mechanism.
The revised Humanitarian Mechanism aims to enable a more effective alliance-wide response in times of crisis. The revisions include:
Replacing “Preliminary Appeals” with “Concept Notes”.
A push for joint Appeal programming among ACT Forums.
Forum-led decision-making and directing contributions as unallocated funds where possible.
Using the Core Humanitarian Standard as ACT’s framework for quality and accountability.