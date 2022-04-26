The ACT-Accelerator: Two years of impact

Overview

The two-year impact report for the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator details impact, case studies and timelines of key milestones for the Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Vaccines pillars, as well as the Health Systems and Response Connector.

Highlights of the partnership's achievements include: enabling 40 countries to begin their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, delivering over 1.4 billion vaccine doses to 145 countries through COVAX, helping build the sequencing capacity in Southern Africa that first detected the Omicron variant, and negotiating unprecedented deals with the world’s largest oxygen suppliers to increase access in more than 120 low- and middle-income countries.

The report also looks ahead at the partnership's push to close its urgent financing gap and focus on ensuring access to scarce tools, scaling up delivery and uptake in countries, and informing deliberations on the future global health security architecture.

COVID-19 can only be downgraded as a global threat once vaccines and new antivirals are rolled out equitably, with robust systems of testing and sequencing built up, so new variants can be detected early and responses quickly adapted.

The report emphasises the need for countries to act in solidarity to end the acute phase of the pandemic and highlights the ACT-Accelerator's vital work in making this happen.