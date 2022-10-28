ACT-Accelerator Transition Plan, (01 October 2022 to 31 March 2023) - Sustaining access to tools in the transition to long-term COVID-19 control

Overview

This plan outlines how the ACT-Accelerator will support countries as the world transitions to long-term COVID-19 control.

Recognizing the evolving nature of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic, the plan outlines changes to ACT-A’s set-up and ways of working, to ensure countries continue to have access to COVID-19 tools in the longer term, while maintaining the coalition’s readiness to help address future disease surges.

Developed through a consultative process with ACT-A agencies, donors, industry partners, civil society organizations (CSOs) and Facilitation Council members, the plan summarizes priority areas of focus for the partnership’s pillars, coordination mechanisms and other core functions, and highlights the work to be maintained, transitioned, sunset, or kept on standby.

The next phase of ACT-A partners’ work will centre on three overarching areas: