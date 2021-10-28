ABOUT OUR NEW ACT-A STRATEGIC PLAN & BUDGET

The Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator's strategy and budget are periodically updated to reflect the evolving epidemiological situation, COVID-19 products and pipeline, and financing requirements. The ACT-Accelerator Strategic Plan & Budget, October 2021 to September 2022 supersedes previous ACT-A strategy and budget, and investment case reports, including the Rapid ACT-Accelerator Delta Response (RADAR) urgent appeal launched in August 2021, the ACT-Accelerator Prioritized Strategy & Budget for 2021 published in April 2021, the ACT-Accelerator Urgent Priorities & Financing Requirements published in November 2020, and the ACT-Accelerator: Status Report & Plan and ACT-Accelerator: Economic Investment Case & Financing Requirements published in September 2020.

The ACT-Accelerator Strategic Plan & Budget, October 2021 to September 2022 lays out the new focus, strategic priorities, major scopes of work and funding needs for the ACT-Accelerator for the next 12 months. The new strategic plan and budget reflect the decision to extend the work of ACT-A into 2022, acknowledging the substantial changes in ACT-A’s external operating environment and the evolving COVID-19 epidemiological situation. Together, these have precipitated a fundamental rethink of ACT-A’ s immediate priorities and the most effective ways to deploy the tools necessary to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

This document was developed under the leadership and direction of the ACT-A Pillar Co-Conveners and Agency Leads in consultation with the broader ACT-A partnership, including the Facilitation Council.

The ACT-Accelerator Strategic Review has also been a critical input to the development of this strategic plan and budget. Where applicable, references are provided in the document to various aspects of the review that have influenced changes in ACT-A’s overall approach. Annex 1 provides further information about how each of the main recommendations from the Strategic Review are being taken forward.

This strategic plan and budget document is organized into 2 parts:

Part 1: The ACT-A Strategic Plan is comprised of four sections. Section 1 describes the overall context for the strategic plan and budget. This sets the scene for Sections 2 and 3, which introduce ACT-A’s new focus, overarching objective and strategic priorities for the next 12 months, and provide further detail on Pillar-specific targets, strategies and activities. A new approach to tracking and accelerating ACT-A’s contribution to globally agreed targets for more equitable access to COVID-19 tools is described in Section 4.

Part 2: The ACT-A Budget has four sections. ACT-A’s funding needs for the period October 2021 to September 2022 and detailed work packages by strategic priority, Pillar and outcome are addressed in Sections 5 and 6. Section 7 provides an overview of ACTA's financing needs within the overall context of the investment required to support the global COVID-19 response. A proposed investment case for ACT-A is provided in Section 8. Part 2 (ACT-A's budget) will be updated as needed, taking into account the changing epidemiological situation, financing requirements, and progress made in reaching global targets for access to COVID-19 tools.

This document is complemented by more detailed, Pillar-specific information. Hyperlinks to the latter are provided in the text or in footnotes where applicable. This document is also complemented by the What is the ACT-Accelerator, how is it structured and how does it work? document which will be updated to reflect changes introduced in ACT-A’s set up and ways of working.