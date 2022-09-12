ACT-Accelerator: Quarterly Update Q2: 1 April – 30 June 2022

Overview

The Q2 Update charts progress achieved by ACTAccelerator partners between 1 April and 30 June 2022. The partners responded collectively to the global evolution of the pandemic and provided continued support to low- and middle-income countries with the development, procurement, and delivery of COVID-19 tests, treatments, personal protective equipment (PPE) and vaccines.

Data are drawn from the ACT-Accelerator and Multilateral Leaders Task Force Global COVID-19 Access Tracker (GCAT) which tracks country access to COVID-19 tools. Data is also drawn from WHO Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard, UNICEF COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, and consolidated reports from each of the ACT-Accelerator Pillars and the Health Systems and Response Connector.

This Q2 Update features a profile of Cambodia’s remarkable vaccine distribution success and the support of ACT-Accelerator agencies in equipping the country with COVID-19 tools to accelerate the country’s path to recovery.