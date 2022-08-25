ACT-Accelerator: Quarterly Update Q1: 1 January – 31 March 2022

Overview

The Q1 Update charts progress achieved by ACT-Accelerator partners between 1 January and 31 March 2022 as they responded collectively to the global evolution of the pandemic and continued to support low-and middle-income countries with the development, procurement, and delivery of COVID-19 tests, treatments, personal protective equipment (PPE) and vaccines.

Data are drawn from the ACT-Accelerator and Multilateral Leaders Task Force Global COVID-19 Access Tracker (GCAT), which tracks country access to COVID-19 tools. Data is also drawn from the WHO Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard, UNICEF COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, and consolidated reports from each of the ACT-Accelerator Pillars and the Health Systems and Response Connector.

This Q1 Update features a profile of Senegal and highlights how ACT-Accelerator partners have boosted the country’s national COVID-19 response.

A snapshot of vaccine delivery in Ethiopia is also provided as an illustration of progress through collaboration in a challenging context.