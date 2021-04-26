ACT-Accelerator Cannot Fulfil Mandate without Support 0f All States, Deputy Secretary-General Stresses, in Message to Anniversary Event

DSG/SM/1576

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message to the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator one-year anniversary event, held today:

Director-General, excellencies, distinguished guests,

The ACT-Accelerator has been a critical multilateral instrument in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is saving lives. It is enabling societies and economies to begin the job of recovery. It is giving us hope.

As we mark the ACT-Accelerator’s first anniversary, it is sobering to look back at the devastating impact of this crisis. COVID-19 has taken more than 3 million lives. It has infected more than 140 million people all over the world. And the virus continues to rage.

The pandemic has revealed stark, wide-ranging global fragilities and disparities, including in access to COVID-19 tools, treatments and vaccines. If we are to successfully combat the pandemic and halt its impact on health and economies, greater global solidarity is crucial. We need coordinated investments in research and development, stepped-up production and widespread deployment of effective vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to all regions and countries.

This is why the ACT-Accelerator was created. One year on, we see its positive impact. This extraordinary partnership has delivered, through COVAX, more than 40 million doses of life-saving vaccines to 118 participants since its first international delivery to Ghana in February. It also secured millions of treatment courses and diagnostic kits for low- and middle-income countries.

Yet, vast challenges remain. Vaccine nationalism is hindering COVAX’s access, slowing distribution of vaccines to the poorest and most vulnerable. We have seen an unprecedented mobilization of resources from multiple donors, which has raised $14.1 billion for the ACT-Accelerator.

Yet, $19 billion is still needed to fully finance it for 2021. I call on countries to join this effort and fully fund the ACT-Accelerator. The ACT‑Accelerator cannot fulfil its mandate without the support of all countries.

Let’s also recognize that a full and truly sustainable recovery also requires us to get on track to reach the Sustainable Development Goals and achieve universal health coverage. The entire United Nations system has mobilized in support of Governments around the world for response and recovery. We are committed to working together with all partners to make the ACT-Accelerator a success for all people. Thank you.