Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in times of multiple crises - G7 Development Ministers’ Meeting Communiqué (19 May 2022)

Final version (19 May 2022)

We, the G7 Development Ministers, met on 18-19 May in Berlin, to address the multiple crises endangering safety, well-being and prosperity across the world: An increasing number of people are threatened by the impacts of conflict, climate change, environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, economic decline and poverty, discrimination, food insecurity and malnutrition, lack of access to quality health services, energy insecurity, gender inequalities and gender-based violence, the COVID-19 pandemic and the global education crisis.

We recognize the particular strain these simultaneously occurring setbacks have put on the world, in particular on developing countries and groups in vulnerable situations. We will continue to address humanitarian needs across the globe. We remain committed to the rules-based multilateral system and to protecting open, inclusive international cooperation that leaves no one behind.

Our commitment to the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and the Paris Agreement remains strong. We reaffirm the respective official development assistance (ODA) commitments, such as the 0.7% ODA/GNI target, as well as our commitment to reverse the declining trend in ODA to the least developed countries (LDCs) and to better target ODA where needs are the greatest.

Reiterating the G7 Development Ministers’ Statement on Ukraine, we condemn the Russian Federation’s unjustifiable, unprovoked and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and its people. We are deeply concerned about the far-reaching economic, health, social, food security, human rights and political consequences of Russia’s war of aggression both regionally and globally.

We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and support neighbouring countries adversely affected by Russia’s brutal war of aggression. We have reacted swiftly with bilateral and multilateral measures to support Ukraine and neighbouring countries, as well as through our role as members of Multilateral Development Banks.

We are particularly concerned about the global impact of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine on the rise in hunger and malnutrition, poverty and other inequalities within and beyond the region. The consequences will further worsen global food insecurity and humanitarian crises around the globe.