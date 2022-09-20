Achieving Results: A New Way of Working - ECW’s Strategic Plan 2023 - 2026

ECW’s second Strategic Plan covers the period 2023-2026. The plan describes how ECW will build on its proven model, while catalyzing new solutions in response to the growing needs in the sector. The plan embodies the 'New Way of Working' -- facilitating strengthened collaboration of a wide range of stakeholders to achieve collective education outcomes.

The plan sets out ECW’s ambitious results for children and adolescents, and articulates the strategic objectives, programmatic priorities and MEL approach to deliver that ambition. It also provides an overview of ECW’s core functions and investment windows, and the accompanying Theory of Change and Results Framework.