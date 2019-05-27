Achieving durable solutions for returnee children: What do we know?

When refugee and internally displaced children return home, they rarely return to the life they used to know. Instead, they must regularly reintegrate into societies that are not sufficiently resourced to support them, or that even infringes on their human rights. As returns reach record highs, two fundamental questions arise:

how do we guarantee minimum standards for safe and dignified returns, and equally important

how do we measure the extent to which children have successfully reintegrated into their communities?

There is very little data available on the subject, partly because the existing tools used to answer these questions are ‘child blind.’ Consequently, to address this gap, Save the Children’s Migration and Displacement Initiative (MDI) built upon existing return and reintegration frameworks and incorporated what we believe are particularly relevant child-specific indicators. We then piloted this indicator framework in four major return contexts: Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and Syria. This study is the first to use these child sensitive durable solutions indicators and generate a preliminary set of data, and provides the first comparative analysis of return conditions using this data. With the ‘baseline’ analysis provided in this report, stakeholders can make more informed programming decisions for returnees and commission more in-depth and longitudinal research into this vital area of study.

This report demonstrates the clear value of viewing durable solutions frameworks through a child-focused lens. Initial data show us that, across the four return contexts, core elements of a safe and dignified return are typically missing. There is a widespread lack of focus on child mental health, and returnee children appear to suffer comparative disadvantages in access to legal safety – including access to legal identity, a functional judiciary, and freedom of movement. Additionally, whilst this preliminary data suggests, for the most part, little difference in the physical and material safety of both returnees and non-returnees, this lack of difference cannot be invoked to justify the return of children if a return context remains unsafe in the first place.

These findings underscore the need for better data and evidence around children’s return and reintegration environments to accurately understand both the challenges, and potential future opportunities, which face children, unaccompanied or within families, returning to their countries of origin. At the same time, the study provides a call to action for all migration mandated actors and child protection agencies to work together in establishing minimum standards for rights-based returns and reintegration cognisant of the risks and potential vulnerabilities that surround children, and in particular unaccompanied minors.

Context

The need for this data and comparative analysis is an urgent issue in today’s world, when forced displacement and returns have reached record highs. Over 68 million people were forcibly displaced as of 2017, over half of whom were below 18 years of age; in that same year, close to 670,000 refugees, and 4.2 million IDPs, returned to their places of origin.

These returns represent a key focus of the global migration agenda and debate. Re-entering one’s place of origin after a period of displacement should mark a return to normality. Return is often a preferred solution next to integration and resettlement – and appropriate when adequate enabling conditions for successful return are met and parties agree.

In practice, however, the return and reintegration process for displaced children unaccompanied or within their families is fraught with serious challenges. States are increasingly pushing for ‘return-first’ approaches, but often before conditions for a safe and dignified return are met. This approach has focused on the initial physical relocation of a child back to her/his country of origin, but overlooked the longer-term challenges of reintegrating that child back into their host society – a complex process requiring support over many months, or years.

Rationale for this study

The lack of data regarding return conditions for children compounds these challenges. There are several established tools that allow us to measure and analyze return and reintegration contexts and progress towards a durable solution. These include, among others, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) framework. Yet despite the fact that over 50% of displaced are children, these existing tools do not easily allow for focusing on children journeying alone or with care givers.

What this study contributes

To address this data gap, Save the Children has built upon existing durable solutions frameworks to incorporate child-specific indicators. Our resulting CSDF used indicators aligned with UNCHR’s three core safety dimensions for return – material, legal and physical – and closely references Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), Joint IDP Profiling Service (JIPS) and Regional Durable Solutions Secretariat’s durable solutions indicator frameworks. To these it adds a fourth, mental health and psychosocial safety (MHPSS), which we increasingly view as a key dimension in children’s safety, as traumatic incidents in childhood can lead to poor mental health throughout adulthood. All dimensions contain household level and child-specific indicators.

While the child sensitive indicators are designed to capture the degree to which both returning and displaced children have access to key dimensions of safety, the following study specifically focuses on returnees. We piloted the CSDF in 4 of the most important current return contexts – Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and Syria – to develop a baseline of what is known (and what is not) about return conditions for displaced children in each country.

Collecting data has been challenging, and often data, if age disaggregated does not easily distinguish between IDPs, refugee or IDP returnees and does also not easily allow for a specific highlight of particular risks and vulnerabilities for unaccompanied minors. We attempt to flag this when relevant throughout the report.

What rights are at stake, and how are they under threat?

Returnees benefit from the protection of human rights under international law instruments. Beyond the international bill of human rights, and in recognition of their particular emotional, physical and psychological vulnerability, children have a set of human rights specific to them. The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) indicates that: “States shall not return a child to a country where there are substantial grounds for believing that there is a real risk of irreparable harm to the child.” This definition is more protective than other definitions of non-refoulement.

Despite these stated protections, many child returnees arrive back in countries of origin which are not safe, in which basic humanitarian standards are not met, in which their rights are not respected, and their psycho-social well-being not guaranteed, and without sufficient information on the contexts and without the means to plan for their own reintegration. There are several well-established frameworks to assess these situations, but this study is the first to make those assessments through a child-focused lens.

Evaluating return conditions: Building and applying child sensitive indicators

Initial data and new insights generated by the child sensitive indicator pilot and discussed in this study show the value of building upon existing durable solutions frameworks with a specific emphasis on children. The study is envisioned as complementary to the other assessment tools discussed above, but expressly does not replace existing mandated processes to determine return and protection concerns. Rather, the main purpose is to enable child rights and child protectionmandated stakeholders to better engage with children within displaced and migrant populations.

The child sensitive solutions indicators, in tandem with additional sources from the evidence base and existing frameworks, were used to analyze gaps in reintegration outcomes. The results are presented through four individual country case studies, and a policy brief which presents a concise comparative overview of the rights of child returnees across all four contexts of return.