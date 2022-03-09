ACFID welcomes Australia's $100m pledge to CEPI

The Australian Council for International Development (ACFID) has welcomed the Australian Government's commitment of AUD $100 million over five years to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to help tackle the current and future pandemics.

"A $100 million commitment to CEPI will save lives and help us prepare for future pandemics. This is a very welcome move," said Marc Purcell, CEO of ACFID.

"It will contribute towards powering the global effort to accelerate the end of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and will also help to facilitate more equitable access to life-saving vaccines, particularly in developing countries with remote populations," said Purcell.

"We hope that this amount is additional to the existing aid program."

CEPI has now raised more than $US1.5 billion from countries including Australia, the US, UK, Japan and Nigeria.

Launched at Davos in 2017, CEPI is a global partnership bringing together public, private, philanthropic and civil society organisations working to accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging infections, and to enable equitable access to those vaccines.

This announcement follows a letter to the Prime Minister co-signed by the Australian Council for International Development calling for greater investment by the Australian Government in tackling vaccine inequity, vaccine hesitancy and pandemic preparedness.

