Accountability: Prosecuting and punishing gross violations of human rights and serious violations of international humanitarian law – Report of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees (A/HRC/48/60) [EN/AR/RU/ZH

Forty-eighth session

13 September–1 October 2021

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,

political, economic, social and cultural rights,

including the right to development

Summary

The Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, Fabián Salvioli, presents his report on accountability with a view to the prosecution and punishment of gross violations of human rights and serious violations of international humanitarian law in the context of transitional justice processes.

The report examines the scope of the legal obligation to prosecute and punish such violations, as well as the constraints, gaps and opportunities encountered in the implementation of this obligation in countries undergoing transitional justice processes. It concludes with recommendations.

I. Introduction