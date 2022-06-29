Accountability of ‘intermediaries’ for localisation - Perspectives from the Charter4Change

In June 2021, the Grand Bargain process launched a Caucus on the role of intermediaries. Charter4Change (C4C) members welcomed this; having advocated for more robust and systematic accountability of humanitarian agencies on their approach to localisation. Since then, C4C members have gathered more perspectives on the role of intermediaries through an online workshop in December 2021i, and a survey of INGO members of C4C in spring 2022, which gathered responses from 18 INGO global headquarters and their 135 country offices around the world.

Key over-arching findings include the following: