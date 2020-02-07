07 Feb 2020

Accountability in the context of disaster risk governance

Report
from UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction
Published on 01 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.35 MB)

Editors

Professor Dilanthi Amaratunga
University of Huddersfield, United Kingdom

Professor Richard
Haigh University of Huddersfield, United Kingdom

Emeritus Professor Siri Hettige
University of Colombo, Sri Lanka

1. Introduction

1 1. About the report

The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 (UNSDR, 2015) charts the global course in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). During the consultations and negotiations that led to its finalisation, strong calls were made to develop practical guidance to support implementation, ensure engagement and ownership of action by all stakeholders, and to strengthen accountability in DRR.

As a result, paragraph 48 (c) of the Sendai Framework calls upon “the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR), in particular, to support the implementation, follow-up and review of this framework through [...] generating evidence-based and practical guidance for implementation in close collaboration with States, and through mobilization of experts; reinforcing a culture of prevention in relevant stakeholders [...]”.

This guide aims to support the above process by providing practical guidance on how to implement the Sendai Framework, and to ensure worldwide access to expertise, communities of practice, as well as professional networks. This guide facilitates access to essential thematic information, and provides clear advice and references that will help to get a good and thorough grasp of the subject covered. This guide is not meant to be an exhaustive handbook that will cover the topic in depth. Instead, those who need in-depth information will find pointers to other sources of a more specialised and detailed nature. The guide also aids in understanding the overall context in which the main subject is embedded. This guide offers specific advice on the steps suggested to implement a feasible and people-centered approach in accordance with the Sendai Framework.

In short, this guide is a pragmatic roadmap to programming an effective implementation strategy by promoting a good understanding of the main issues, obstacles, solution-finding strategies, resourcing and aspects for efficient planning.

