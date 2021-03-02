Accountability and COVID-19: A guidance note on inclusive processes and institutions

The guidance note discusses the opportunities for parliaments to reinvigorate their ways of working to win back trust and revitalize their mandate as key democratic institutions. In the immediate to medium term, this opportunity lies in providing accountability for government-led response and recovery, and ensuring that the unprecedented amounts taxpayers’ money injected in the economy are not left to governments’ discretion. In the long-term, with the world facing perhaps a final chance to recommit to the 2030 Agenda, the note discusses how parliaments can exercise stewardship over people’s visions for a more equal, just, secure and sustainable society, determining and qualifying their needs and ensuring that these are met through government action during the times ahead.