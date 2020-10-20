Accountability to affected populations - A handbook for UNICEF and partners

We have prepared this Handbook to help UNICEF staff, partner agencies, governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) increase their understanding of Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) and to gain practical knowledge and skills in applying AAP principles in their daily work.

It is intended as guidance, to be read in full or consulted on specific topics.

By addressing this Handbook to a wide audience, we hope to assist UNICEF and partner organizations in embedding the AAP approach at all levels of their work.

The document is in four sections:

SECTION 1 Introduction

introduces the key principles of AAP in the context of the global humanitarian community and presents the frameworks that support the adoption of AAP approaches and influence institutional values and those of the sector as a whole.

SECTION 2 Integrating AAP at country level

presents the specific roles and responsibilities that come into play in the implementation of the AAP agenda and explains how it can be integrated into the programme and humanitarian cycles.

SECTION 3 Implementing AAP in programmes

describes the key elements in establishing a comprehensive AAP approach.

It explains the role of the three core pillars of AAP – communication and information provision, participation, and complaints and feedback mechanisms.

It also examines how Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) is implemented, and the use of technology.

SECTION 4 Coordination and partnership

shares insights on working with partners, from local actors to UN agencies and cluster systems, to improve the engagement of affected populations and ensure that they are at the centre of our work.