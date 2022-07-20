Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP), MSNA 2021 - Global key findings, July 2022

Context and coverage

Between June and December 2021, REACH facilitated 18 MSNAs (Multi-Sector Needs Assessments) in 17 countries, cumulating 140.736 households interviews in total.

In consultation with humanitarian partners at field level, AAP indicators were included in all 18 assessments. Although the number and type of AAP indicators collected vary among MSNAs, this output reflects an attempt to present some AAP results from a selection of indicators that were collected in various operations. Table 1 in Annex summarizes where indicators were collected, as well as their exact phrasing per operation. The full crisis-level AAP results are presented and contextualised in the relevant MSNA 2021 publications, available on the REACH Resource Centre.

2021 MSNAs were held in Afghanistan (AFG), Burkina Faso (BFA), Bangladesh (BGD) , Central African Republic (CAR), Colombia (COL), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Iraq (IRQ), Lebanon (LBN), Libya (LBY) , Mali (MLI), Northeast Nigeria (NGA NE), Niger (NER), occupied Palestinian territory (OPT,) Somalia (SOM) and Somaliland (SOMl), South Sudan (SSD), Syria (SYR), Ukraine (UKR).