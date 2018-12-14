Accessing political power: Women and political power-sharing in peace processes

INTRODUCTION

Peace processes often centrally focus on how to share or split power between the political and military groups at the heart of the conflict, in search of a compromise that will end violent conflict.

Arrangements for sharing or splitting power often contain complex mixes of some or all of the following power-sharing types:

• Political power-sharing: mechanisms for joint involvement of key protagonists of conflict in political institutions.

• Territorial power-sharing: ways of using territorial sub-division of the state to split power between different groups.

• Economic power-sharing: arrangements which split resources between groups.

• Military power-sharing: arrangements of joint participation in armies and their leaderships.

(See further, Hartzell and Hoddie, 2003 and 2007)

Political power-sharing is central to peace processes and its shape is often highly contested. It restructures how power will be held and exercised in political institutions in ways that present both challenges and opportunities for women’s engagement. While often a key way of achieving compromise between warring groups and political opponents, it aims for an elite pact, which can frequently be exclusionary of wider constituencies and interests, including those of women.

Placing conflict actors at the centre of new political institutions – whether temporary or permanent – gives them a privileged place in the future power-structure of the country, and shapes the entire political settlement and its opportunities for stability and transformation. Power-sharing is also a highly technical issue whose design involves engaging in voting arithmetic, understanding different options for electoral system design, and understanding a range of techniques of splitting power within state institutions such as the executive, legislature, judiciary, and even banking system.

All these factors make power-sharing controversial and difficult to influence for those outside of the immediate negotiation process – something this brief tries to redress. In addition, while considerable attention has been given to how to support women to engage with constitutional reform, transitional justice, and security sector reform, there has been much less academic and policy attention given to how women can engage with power-sharing mechanisms (for a recent exception, see Special Issue, Nationalism and Ethnic Conflict, 2018). Yet, because agreement over how power is to be held and exercised by those at the heart of the conflict tends to affect all other issues on the negotiating table, it is vital for women to engage with power-sharing proposals.

This brief sets out the various contexts in which different forms of political power-sharing are established in peace agreements. It indicates the challenges for women but also for other groups who are not at the centre of conflict, who may be useful allies in any struggle for greater inclusion.