Access to education for refugee and migrant children in Europe - September 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

On both the Eastern and Central Mediterranean routes many children have left their countries of origin due to violence, deprivation and conflict, and most did not initially aim to travel to Europe.

However, among those who eventually did undertake the journey to Europe, education was a key factor shaping their decision. Education is also a key element for refugee and migrant children’s social inclusion into host communities.

Although all children have a fundamental right to basic education, in practice the type, quality and duration of schooling offered to asylumseeking, refugee and migrant children depends more on where they are in the migrant/asylum process than on their educational needs.

See more on page 4.

All European States that were affected by the 2015-2016 refugee and migrant crisis have made an effort to ensure children can go to school.

In Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia, for example, between 50% and 62% of all school-age refugee and migrant children2 were integrated into the formal education system as of December 2018. See more on page 5.

Children of pre-primary and upper secondary ages (3-5 years and 15+ years) are typically beyond the scope of national legislation on compulsory education3 and consequently often excluded from school integration programmes.

Insufficient school capacity both in terms of resources and staff trained to work with refugee and migrant children, language barriers, psychosocial issues, as well as limited catchup classes are among the most common challenges faced by refugee and migrant children in need of education. Lack of information on enrolment procedures and transportation to/ from remote asylum facilities can also present a barrier. See more on page 7.

Students with a migrant/refugee background, especially new arrivals, may initially underperform academically, especially when they do not receive the required additional support. Yet, their education performance improves significantly over time when provided with adequate support, as many show determination to improve their prospects in life.

See more on page 11.

*Limitations: This document aims at analysing the situation of refugee, migrant and asylum-seeking children, who have recently arrived in Europe (since 2015). However, due to challenges with data availability, some of the information below may refer to highly aggregate (proxy) data such as native-born vs. foreign-born children or children with migrant background.

There is no systematic or harmonized approach to data collection on refugee and migrant children in national education systems across Europe. Data is often not comparable due to the variety of indicators and definitions used in various databases/ sources (including EUROSTAT and PISA), as well as different age groups, timeframe/points in time for data collection and insufficient disaggregation. This makes it complex to analyse issues particularly around school attendance and learning outcomes among this specific group.

This document refers to data available as of December 2018, and therefore may not reflect more recent statistics that have become available in early 2019.