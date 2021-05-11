Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Reporting Period: 1 January to 30 April 2021)

Highlights

• UNICEF is leading efforts to procure and supply doses of COVID-19 vaccines for COVAX, and other vital supplies.

• Since the start of 2021, UNICEF has procured and delivered 59 million COVID-19 vaccine doses on behalf of the COVAX facility to 122 countries.

• UNICEF delivered 9,984 COVID-19 rapid diagnostic tests to low-and middle-income countries and is in the process of working with ministries of health in several countries to prepare to receive additional tests.

• UNICEF and partners have supported 88 countries to prepare national plans and get ready for vaccine roll-out.

• In 66 countries, UNICEF is implementing localized risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) responses around ACT-A. Promoting protective behaviors remains a powerful weapon to reduce the pandemic’s spread;

UNICEF is working to tackle misinformation around COVID-19 and increase adoption of vaccines, treatments and tests.

Funding Overview & Partnerships

UNICEF’s 2021 ACT-A Humanitarian Action for Children appeal requires US$659 million at the global level to support ACT-A, across the vaccines (COVAX), therapeutics and diagnostic pillars, and the health systems connector. As part of the US$510 million required to support vaccine delivery, an estimated US$120 million is for the delivery costs of doses supplied under the COVAX humanitarian buffer (which is a provider of last resort for at-risk populations not covered by national immunization programmes). As of 30 April 2021, UNICEF has received $126 million against the ACT-A 2021 appeal with thanks to the following top two donors and partners: Japan and US National Committee, and thanks to Australia for its multi-year contributions (for a list of all contributions received, see here). UNICEF has a funding gap of $533 million against the ACT-A 2021 HAC and is seeking