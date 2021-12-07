Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) Humanitarian Action for Children - 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

The COVID-19 pandemic remains a crisis on an unprecedented scale. National governments continue to grapple with the challenges of implementing public health measures, maintaining essential health and social services, and reaching populations—especially the hardest to reach—with COVID-19 tools. New variants continue to emerge as the pandemic persists.

Bringing its technical expertise in supply, logistics and programming, UNICEF is the lead implementation partner of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A).

Working with ACT-A partners, national governments and communities, UNICEF is working to address the stark inequalities that exist in access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests, treatments and personal protective equipment (PPE).

In 2021, UNICEF shipped more than 560 million COVID-19 doses to 144 countries and has provided incountry technical and financial support in over 130 countries to turn vaccines into vaccinations. Yet more needs to be done to end this pandemic, especially in humanitarian situations.

The 2022 ACT-A Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal seeks to raise US$933 million. We urgently require funds to: