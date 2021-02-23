Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The global Access to COVID19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines will be the largest and fastest procurement, supply and country readiness and delivery operation ever.

• Within this appeal, UNICEF and partners will deliver needed vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics and will work to support risk communication and community engagement as well as country preparedness efforts for the vaccine roll out, while supporting the strengthening of health systems.

• As of February 19, ACT-A faces a US$22.9 billion funding gap for 2021. To do its part to support ACT-A, UNICEF urgently requires US$ 659 million, which includes $510 million to support the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to low- and middle-income countries in 2021.

IN NEED

165 million therapeutic treatment courses to be delivered via ACT-A partners, including UNICEF

900 million diagnostic tests to be delivered via ACT-A partners, including UNICEF

2 billion vaccine doses to be delivered globally via COVAX and 1.2B to eligible countries1

FUNDING REQUIREMENTS

US$ 659 million