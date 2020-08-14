Access to age-assistive technology: A resilience building measure for older people

This report explores the intersection between age, gender and disability and the use of assistive technology (AT) by older people, in emergency response and as a tool for disaster risk reduction (DRR). The report shows that AT can have a positive impact on independence, vulnerability reduction and resilience-building for older women and men in humanitarian crises. This report urges for sensitization and capacity building of humanitarian organizations for the inclusion and promotion of assistive product (AP) provision in humanitarian response and offers insight into key areas to enable AT provision to successfully meet the needs of older people.

The key recommendation arising from this study is to ensure the provision of AT is embedded in both DRR and emergency response programmes and integrated into mainstream development programming. To enable the effective provision of AT the following recommendations are also made (p. 5):