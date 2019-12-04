Accelerating Momentum for Carbon-Neutral World by 2050 Needed to Avert Worst Impacts of Global Heating, Says Secretary-General, in Climate Countdown Message

SG/SM/19894-ENV/DEV/2026

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message for the launch of the TED (technology, entertainment and design) Climate Countdown, in New York today:

The climate emergency is the defining crisis of our time. We are in a race against time — and we are losing.

There is a growing tide of impatience — especially among young people — with global inaction.

We need more ambition from all — Governments, cities, businesses, investors and people everywhere.

So, I am pleased you are launching TED Countdown.

Your influence and ideas can help accelerate momentum for a carbon‑neutral world by 2050. That is the only way to avert the worst impacts of global heating.

We have the tools, the science and the resources.

Let us now get into this race with political will and energy.

To do anything less will be a betrayal of our entire human family and generations to come.

Thank you.