Accelerating Localisation through Partnerships - Recommendations for operational practices that strengthen the leadership of national and local actors in partnership-based humanitarian action globally

Executive summary

This research was commissioned by the Accelerating Localisation through Partnerships programme – a multiagency consortium programme funded by the European Commission’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid department (ECHO) over two years (2017-2019) – to establish what operational elements of partnerships between local, national and international NGOs are most likely to foster localisation of humanitarian action.

The research was underpinned by a mixed methods approach using qualitative and quantitative data collection approaches. In-depth consultations were conducted in three locations in four countries: Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria and South Sudan. Sampling was such that a wide diversity of local and national NGOs were invited to participate in the in-depth discussions to ensure different areas of thematic, geographic and other focuses were represented. In total, more than 350 NGOs were consulted for this research; 85% of which were local or national NGOs.

The findings reflect experiences from a rich diversity of local and national NGOs across four countries with very different humanitarian contexts, and provide valuable insights that can assist humanitarian organisations in ensuring partnership practices accelerate localisation of humanitarian action. Partnerships, were only perceived as genuine partnerships by around one-quarter of survey respondents, with international NGOs (INGOs) perceiving them as equitable more so than local and national NGOs (L/NNGOs) by a small margin; 27% in comparison to 24% respectively. However, 80% of survey respondents believed these same partnerships to be ‘very’ or ‘moderately’ instrumental in meeting the needs of crisis-affected people in disaster response operations. One-third of survey respondents believe there is a better pathway to strengthen national and local NGO leadership in humanitarian action than through partnerships; the majority highlighted capacity building as an alternative approach. Understanding of localisation seems to be high, but clarity on the Grand Bargain commitments is low at only 22% of survey respondents who reported being ‘very clear’ on these.

The findings are relevant for NGOs already working, or planning to increase their work, through partnerships, as well as agencies funding humanitarian response – in particular signatories of the Grand Bargain – and those involved in humanitarian coordination mechanisms. L/NNGOs believe their own organisations have only limited influence on humanitarian decision-making with donors and United Nations (UN) agencies.

The four core organisational capabilities which were identified as the most important for effective partnerships were: Project design, planning and management; Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL); Financial management and reporting; and Human resources (HR) management. Examples of partnership practices which are most and least conducive to localisation are outlined in the report with relation to each of these four core organisational capabilities. Findings from discussions on the importance of coordination, fundraising, advocacy, capacity building and organisational development, and safety and security management in partnerships are also outlined. Core values and principles highlighted as the most important areas partners can add value in partnerships were related to: humanitarian principles, programme quality, trust and respectful behaviour, and accountability to affected population. Many examples of partnership practices which are least conducive to localisation reflect a lack of trust and respect.

The following areas were identified as areas where civil society organisations and national and local NGOs add value to partnerships, and they should start to, or continue to, play an important leadership role in these areas:

HR management, advocacy and identifying capacity strengthening needs. International NGOs add value to partnerships by contributing fundraising capability, technical expertise and providing capacity strengthening support. Areas which all agencies add value included: project design, planning and management, MEAL, financial management, and coordination. These differences in added value helps to map the new roles that NGOs may play in humanitarian responses which are truly localised. Findings suggest longer-term partnerships between INGOs and L/NNGOs reflect partnership practices most conducive to localisation.

Eleven key recommendations emerged from the research including: Jointly review research findings and recommendations; Identify external factors restricting localisation through partnerships; Review partnership agreements; Assess capacity strengthening needs of local and national actors; Assess capacity building skills of international actors; Support organisational / policy development; Hold discussions around understanding of humanitarian principles; Invest in disaster preparedness and risk reduction; Hold frank discussions on direct access to funding; Support linkages and understanding between local actors and donor agencies; Support local and national organisations to be financially sustainable. More details are provided in the Conclusions and recommendations section of the report which you are urged to read.

Four country research reports are also available which give more details on the country-specific findings from Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria and South Sudan.

The Accelerating Localisation through Partnerships consortium members will be testing these recommendations in a pilot phase; learning from which will inform Localisation Frameworks for Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria and South Sudan, and a global Pathways to Localisation report. The consortium is keen to hear from organisations and agencies with feedback or learning from their own experiences of implementing these recommendations.