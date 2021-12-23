Accelerating Investment to End Female Genital Mutilation - The International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation [EN/PT]

The UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation: Delivering the Global Promise is pleased to launch the 2022 theme for the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.

Global efforts have accelerated progress towards the elimination of female genital mutilation (FGM)for the past decade.

However, sustaining these achievements in the face of humanitarian crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, population growth, and economic deprivation presents a considerable challenge. If global efforts are not significantly scaled up, the number of girls at risk of being subjected to FGM will be higher in 2030 than it is today. Accelerated and increased investment in women and girls is KEY to the elimination of FGM.