Accelerating COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the Asia-Pacific region: A checklist to facilitate imports of vaccines during a pandemic

INTRODUCTION

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to disrupt people’s lives and livelihoods and economies around the world, resulting in devastating health and economic consequences. It is now widely accepted that achieving and maintaining a somewhat pre-COVID level of freedom of movement depends largely on how quickly the eligible population can be vaccinated across the globe. Health experts also believe that only mass vaccination would reduce the probability of mutation of the coronavirus and the emergence of a new variant and hence could help put an end to the pandemic. To that end, WHO has stressed that at least 70 per cent of all countries’ populations be vaccinated by the start of July 2022 and that countries integrate COVID-19 vaccinations into routine health services.

The goal of “leaving no one behind”[1], from a COVID-19 vaccination perspective, pushed forward global demand for COVID-19 vaccinations; however, the production of the vaccines is limited to a handful of countries. As of mid-January 2022, more than 9.65 billion vaccine doses had been administered globally. In high-income countries, 67.6 per cent of the population was vaccinated with at least one dose of a vaccine at that point; in comparison, only 11.36 per cent of people living in low-income countries had access to Vaccines. This disparity means that jobs and livelihoods in low-income countries are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.[2] The United Nations Secretary-General has called for a global COVID-19 vaccination plan to “end the pandemic” by addressing inequities in vaccine distribution in line with recommendations made by WHO.

This vaccine import facilitation checklist is a living document to be updated as good practices continue to emerge. It may be used by governments to optimize their vaccine import processes, as well as to trigger constructive dialogues and foster more synchronized actions on the ground, both during the COVID-19 pandemic as well in preparation for future emergencies.

[1] Leave no one behind is the central, transformative promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (and the accompanying Sustainable Development Goals).

[2] UNDP Global Dashboard for Vaccine Equity, available at: https://data.undp.org/vaccine-equity/