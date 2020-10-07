ACAPS datasets now centralised and easily accessible through its new API

ACAPS data will now be more accessible than ever thanks to its new API. The RESTful API will centralise all data that ACAPS collects on a regular basis and will allow others to execute their own analysis by integrating this data into other platforms such as websites, dashboards, and software systems.

Currently, the COVID-19 Government Measures and the Secondary Impacts of COVID-19* datasets are already accessible through the ACAPS API among others. The datasets will be updated as data comes in with the INFORM Severity Index scheduled to be available next month.

The new ACAPS API will enable ACAPS datasets to be filtered and ordered by multiple parameters, making data access flexible and convenient. The API will also enable access and analysis of historical data.

ACAPS’ partners, such as Mercy Corps, UNDP and the Pacific Disaster Center, have integrated the old API into their existing tools and displayed some of the data to inform internal planning. Users can also visualise the data creatively in various ways.

The API will bolster ACAPS’ goal to inform decision-makers to better address the world’s disasters. By the usage of this tool, ACAPS hopes to enhance the analytical capacity of traditional and non-traditional humanitarian actors. The private sector, media and academia have also demonstrated interest in using the ACAPS API.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

The RESTful API allows ACAPS datasets to be accessed programmatically from any programming language that supports HTTP GET requests.

The API documentation is available here.

To access ACAPS datasets, pass your login credentials to the “/api/v1/get-auth-token/” endpoint to receive an authorisation token. This authorisation token should then be passed as a header to any GET request in the format “Authorization: Token [auth-token]”. The response is paginated with a page size of 25, and the link for the next page is given by the “next” parameter. The response can be filtered and ordered by multiple parameters as described in the documentation. The API has a browsable user interface with links for each dataset given in the documentation.