About Doughnut Economics, Technology and Humanitarian Crises - October 2021

**Purpose, Research Methodology & Limitations **

The purpose of our research is to explore the doughnut model of economics in its relation to humanitarian crises and technology, especially as the topic of sustainability continues to become ever more important.1, 2 Our questions included: How could the doughnut model of economics be applied in the event of a sudden-onset humanitarian disaster? Does technology enable the doughnut model of economics? Is the model feasible in disaster-prone areas? How would the model be applied in vulnerable or low-income countries? How would a humanitarian crisis influence the effectiveness of the model itself?

This report is based on a literature review and a small number of semi-structured interviews with key individuals familiar with the model. As the model is relatively new and only recently being adapted in cities, the publicly available information was limited for our context. A list of all the resources used can be found in the appendix section.