About CERF - February 2020

The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) is one of the fastest and most effective ways to enable urgent life-saving humanitarian action for people affected by crises anywhere in the world.

HOW CERF WORKS

Established in 2005 as the UN’s global emergency response fund, CERF pools contributions from donors around the world into a single fund allowing humanitarian responders to deliver life-saving assistance whenever and wherever crises hit.

CERF has a US$1 billion annual funding target and is fully unearmarked to ensure funds go to meet the most urgent, life-saving needs.

During emergencies, humanitarian organizations on the ground jointly assess and prioritize needs and apply for funding from CERF. Funds are immediately released if these proposals meet CERF’s criteria, i.e. the needs are urgent and the proposed activities will save lives.

CERF disburses two types of grants:

• Rapid Response grants provide support when a new crisis hits, when an existing emergency deteriorates significantly or in response to time-critical needs.

• Underfunded Emergencies grants provide support for critical needs in underfunded and often protracted crises. These are allocated during two rounds per year.

CERF also has a loan facility to cover critical funding gaps in humanitarian operations based on indications that donor funding is forthcoming.

CERF allocations are designed to complement other humanitarian funding sources, such as Country-Based Pooled Funds and bilateral funding.

CERF MANAGEMENT

The Emergency Relief Coordinator manages CERF on behalf of the UN Secretary-General and is supported by the CERF secretariat of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The CERF secretariat ensures that funds are allocated properly, disbursed in a timely manner, and that the use of funds is reported appropriately and transparently.* The CERF Advisory Group provides policy guidance to the Secretary-General on the use and impact of the fund.