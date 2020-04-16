AAP – A collective approach to humanitarian effectiveness framework

The Inter-Agency Standing Committee defines Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) as a commitment by humanitarian organizations to take account of, give account to, and be held to account by the populations they seek to assist. As such, AAP works towards ensuring that the population has an informed voice in the response; that the response engages them to be involved in planning and implementation in a meaningful way; the process gives a space to express satisfaction, or dissatisfaction in the response; and that this is used for ongoing programing. In the context of the cross-border response from Turkey to people in Syria, AAP is envisioned as the two-way communication with the affected population which enables a collective approach to humanitarian effectiveness that recognizes and builds on the capacities of the local community.

Given the remote nature of the cross-border response, this approach must fit into, and be part of the Whole of Syria (WOS) framework and response. The collective approach to humanitarian effectiveness enables the responsible use of resources and assistance by humanitarian organizations through systematic inclusion of accountability mechanisms across each programming cycle element.

HLG commitments

The HLG membership considers accountability to affected populations to be a cornerstone of quality service provision to meet the affected populations evolving needs and to deliver more sustainable outcomes through community engagement. When and where possible, the best practice approach is to speak directly to the people affected. Through a partner network some formal and informal mechanisms, standards and practices are in place to ensure the meaningful participation of and communication with the affected people at various stages in the programming cycle. The HLG membership commit that all activities, measures and mechanisms will respect in principle and practices gender equality in the approaches undertaken.

The HLG membership is committed to strengthening 2-way communication, feedback mechanisms and processes for affected people by building on existing practices where possible, and building new systems where needed. Partners will continue to engage with community members at different stages of the programme cycle and will strengthen mechanisms to facilitate – and respond to – feedback, petitions and complaints. At the HLG level, the membership will review trends evolving from the feedback analysis and require immediate interventions to address issues.

Guiding principles

The HLG membership and representatives will deliver on its commitments by focusing on: