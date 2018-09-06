06 Sep 2018

8 steps to get you started: using context tools in humanitarian response

Would you like to better understand the context you’re operating in, but aren’t sure where to start?

‘What’s Missing? Adding Context to the Urban Response Toolbox’ is a new study from ALNAP, part of a broader research initiative exploring how humanitarian response can be more effective in complex urban areas. This resources sets out 8 simple steps, on how you can begin using context tools in humanitarian response, by drawing key findings from the study.

