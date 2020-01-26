26 Jan 2020

8 million beneficiaries of Qatar Charity’s 2019 relief projects worldwide

Report
from Qatar Charity
Published on 26 Jan 2020

Qatar Charity (QC) has implemented more than 598 relief projects in 34 countries across Africa, Asia and Europe during the year 2019, at an estimated cost of 340 million Qatari riyals, benefiting more than 8 million people in places affected by crisis and disaster around the globe.

Qatar Charity’s humanitarian intervention included comprehensive relief, basic winter needs, food supply, shelter, education, social cohesion, livelihoods, protection, health, water, sanitation, training, and capacity building.

Comprehensive Relief

Qatar Charity’s assistance in the field of comprehensive relief, which covers all the needs of the beneficiaries immediately after the occurrence of disasters and crises, occupied the largest percentage of aid in terms of beneficiaries and cost. This assistance worth more than 83 million riyals benefited more than one million people, in 16 countries going through exceptional circumstances such as Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, and Myanmar.

The food projects, which benefited 2 million people, amounted to more than 81 million riyals, while the health projects valued at more than 63 million riyals, benefited nearly 4 million people.

The basic winter needs were estimated at more than 29 million riyals, while the water and sanitation projects and education projects were valued at approximately 15 million riyals and nearly 14 million riyals, respectively.

Humanitarian Intervention

Syria received the largest portion of the assistance provided by Qatar Charity during the year 2019 in various fields of humanitarian intervention due to the worsening situation of the Syrian displaced and refugees. This aid worth more than 168 million benefited three Syrian million people. The humanitarian interventions of Qatar Charity in Yemen, Somalia, and Myanmar was valued at over 37 million riyals, 23 million riyals, and 21.3 million riyals, respectively.

In the field of comprehensive relief, nearly 700,000 people living in Syria and the countries of asylum benefited from projects estimated at 34 million riyals, followed by Somalia with 132,000 beneficiaries of projects worth 13 million riyals. In the same field, there were 110,000 beneficiaries in Sudan, while 80,000 people in Myanmar benefited from this assistance valued at nearly 11 million riyals.

Food Aid

Qatar Charity provided aid valued at 81,272,570 riyals in the field of food supply, benefiting nearly 2 million people in 27 countries worldwide.

The food assistance includes distributing food baskets to the affected people in Yemen and Syrian refugees in Lebanon, in addition to food projects implemented in Ethiopia, Kosovo, Sudan, Iraq, Palestine and other countries.

In the field of health, 76 projects worth more than 63 million riyals have been implemented, benefiting about 4 million people in 18 countries, including approximately 1,200 beneficiaries in Bangladesh and 1150 beneficiaries in Palestine, while the projects implemented in Syria amounted to more than 35 million riyals out of 63 million riyals.

Health projects include building hospitals and health centers, strengthening the health system to improve access to health care services for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, treating the poor in India, deploying medical convoys for the poor in Burkina Faso, and providing emergency medical assistance in Yemen, in addition to other health projects implemented across the globe.

Qatar Charity has also implemented educational projects worth more than 13 million riyals, which included sponsoring refugee students, maintaining schools, extending education support for Yemeni children, and providing free education to refugee children returning from Tabata camps and residing in Kamsayo, in addition to other education projects.

Qatar Charity has also implemented other projects in various fields such as water, sanitation, social cohesion, livelihoods, protection, training and capacity development.

