7 tips for a healthy diet during the COVID-19 pandemic

The ‘Grows, Gos and Nos’ — advice from World Food Programme nutritionists on the dos and don’ts of eating under quarantine.

The new coronavirus outbreak has transformed how we live, work and keep ourselves entertained. More and more people around the world are being forced to stay at home and minimize social interaction as countries respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Food Programme (WFP)’s nutrition experts say healthy diets should be part of everyone’s response to this crisis. Here is their advice — on how to do the best you can to sustain your diet, no matter where you are and what is available in your market. First things first:

1. Hydrate, hydrate

The body is made of about 75 percent water. The usual recommendation is eight glasses per day of fluid. As we are less active during lockdowns and may not feel as thirsty, it is important to set regular reminders to ensure we are hydrating our bodies.

For flavour and additional nutrients, add slices of cucumber, lemon or orange to the humble glass of water. Avoid sweetened beverages such as soft drinks and soda because of high sugar content.

2. GO foods

These foods are essential for energy which is crucial for thinking, working and fending off disease — think staples such as rice, pasta, bread and root crops.

Choose things like wholegrain bread and mixed-grain rice which release energy more slowly, fuelling you for longer and helping you maintain your weight.

3. GROW foods

These help physical growth, especially for children. GROW foods rebuild your body when you are unwell or have an infection. They are often required in small amounts but it is essential that they are consumed daily.

These include meat, fish, eggs, milk and other dairy products such as cheese and yoghurt. It’s worth buying UHT milk and other dairy products which have a long shelf life, and freezing meat and fish.

Depending on the expiry date, eggs can be kept in the fridge for up to three weeks from the time of purchase. Eggs are a good source of low-fat protein and a range of vitamins.

Limit the consumption of canned meat because it is usually high in salt and fat. Canned tuna is a healthier alternative. Plant-based sources of proteins such as lentils and beans have a long shelf-life and are rich in vitamins and minerals. Rinse dry foods thoroughly before cooking.