7 Long-Term Trends in International Disaster Response Over the Past Century (November 2018)

On 14 January 1907, an earthquake of significant magnitude struck near Kingston, Jamaica, at 3:30 p.m.

It killed approximately 1,000 people and caused damage totalling US$25 million — about $640 million in today’s dollars1 . A first-hand account of the aftermath published in The New York Times described Kingston as a “mass of debris” and in a state of “desolation and ruin.”2

Just over 100 years later, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on 12 January 2010 at 4:53 p.m. The disaster made headlines around the world for its devastation, with casualties estimated between 160,000 and 316,0003 . Damage from the earthquake was estimated at billions of dollars4 , and The New York Times, echoing its language from a century before, described Haiti as a city in ruins.5

For reasons including infrastructure, population size and density, the 2010 Haiti earthquake was sizably more deadly and costly than its 1907 Jamaican counterpart. However, the two disasters share many similarities that invite comparison. Both earthquakes occurred on a mid-January afternoon in the capital city of Caribbean islands located less than 500 km apart. Both caused large-scale damage to an island’s largest urban centre, which overwhelmed standard emergency response. Furthermore, both disasters received international attention and assistance representative of their era, and thus showcase the evolution in humanitarian aid in emergency situations since the beginning of the twentieth century.

This report compares the response to the 1907 Jamaica earthquake with the response to the 2010 Haiti earthquake in order to better understand the impact of advancements and examine how they have affected the humanitarian system as a whole. The report further looks to new and emerging technologies and processes to forecast how the humanitarian system will continue to change in the future, and cumulatively evaluates the long-term trends of disaster response.