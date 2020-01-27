59,000 beneficiaries of Qatar Charity’s 2019 education projects worldwide

Qatar Charity (QC) has implemented many educational projects in Somalia, Yemen, Tunisia, Syria, Palestine, and Nepal, in addition to its projects implemented for Rohingya refugees, during the year 2019, at an estimated cost of nearly 14 million Qatari riyals, benefiting 59,000 people.

Qatar Charity’s education projects included sponsoring refugee students, maintaining schools, providing free education to children in need, and giving salaries to teachers and school staff.

Qatar Charity has provided salaries to teachers and school staff working at an e-learning project at schools in northern Syria, and implemented many projects for the benefit of Syrians within their countries and in the countries of asylum.

Qatar Charity has made many educational achievements last year, the most recent of which is the Nibrasul-Ilim Preparatory School inaugurated in Turkey’s Sanliurfa Province, in co-operation with the Turkish government and the Kuwaiti Humanitarian Relief Society. In the field of education, Qatar Charity works in more than 30 countries across Africa, Asia and Europe in cooperation with local governments, humanitarian organizations, and UN agencies to provide quality education to those in need, aiming to accomplish the sustainable development goal in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that according to UNICEF, an estimated 617 million children and adolescents around the world are unable to reach minimum proficiency levels in reading and mathematics. “Unless we act now, by 2030, more than 60 million primary schoolaged children will still be out of school,” UNICEF said.