50,000 lives lost during migration: Analysis of Missing Migrants Project data 2014-2022

Since the Missing Migrants Project began documenting deaths in 2014, more than 50,000 people have lost their lives during migratory movements. More than half of these deaths (29,126) occurred on routes to and within Europe, including 25,104 in the Mediterranean Sea. While this haunting milestone is emblematic of the continuing crisis of unsafe migration worldwide, these deaths represent only a fraction of the true total: no state currently publishes figures on migrant deaths.

This briefing provides an overview of the regions and routes since 2014, highlighting the deadliest routes and the groups most at risk for dying while in transit. It concludes with a discussion of the Missing Migrants Project’s methodology and steps that can be taken to ensure that those who undertake migratory journeys arrive safely at their intended destination. This briefing also includes annexes providing annual breakdowns of data1 and links to in-depth analysis by region, route and year.