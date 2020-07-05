5 existential funding challenges for large INGOs

AUTHOR: BARNEY TALLACK

It would be foolish to forecast the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis on northern INGOs with certitude. The ability to achieve the collective mission(s) of INGOs will change for sure – in both positive and negative ways.

On the positive side, the pandemic has once again highlighted our global interdependencies. So we might see a shift in normative thinking by citizens, politicians and investment funds on the need to address climate change, inequality and other global issues. On the other hand, we could be entering an even more isolationist, nativist way of thinking that exacerbates, rather than addresses, our global challenges.

As Oxfam International’s former director of strategy, I’ve seen that northern INGOs’ sustainability has been a problem for some years, in terms of their relevance and finances. The current crisis merely accelerates this challenge.

Having recently studied the long-term income trends of seven of the larger INGO families, I’ve observed five main challenges to INGOs’ sustainability.

Challenge 1: growth and decline in income (pre-Covid-19)

INGO income grew at a steady rate between 2003-2009, followed by a more rapid growth until 2015/16, followed by a plateauing and then a decline.